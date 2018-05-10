UPDATE: Multiple people emerge from building on Washington Street after SWAT team arrives in Davenport

UPDATE 6:19 a.m.: More people have emerged from the building.

UPDATE 6 a.m.: KWQC's Ashley Holden is watching the scene as it unfolds and says that people have started to emerge from a building.

Three people have emerged and have been coached by SWAT teams that are on scene. The three that have exited the building have been taken into custody.

Davenport police tell TV-6 the community needs to avoid the area at this time.

SWAT teams are calling for people to come out of a home on the 1400 block of Washington. Now one person is emerging. @kwqcnews — KWQC Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) May 10, 2018

One person has emerged from a building here in Washington St. SWAT team, Scott Co. Sheriff and Davenport Police are on scene. pic.twitter.com/sCZxCsYDpA — KWQC Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) May 10, 2018

A second person has now emerged and is being coached by the SWAT team. @kwqcnews — KWQC Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) May 10, 2018





UPDATE 5:40 a.m.: Davenport police on the scene have told TV-6 that commuters should avoid the area.

We have moved from the fire to W.16th and Washington. There is an active police situation and officers look like they have guns drawn. @kwqcnews pic.twitter.com/l0zKd7hHhB — KWQC Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) May 10, 2018





ORIGINAL: There are several Davenport police vehicles with lights flashing on Washington Street in Davenport, south of W. Locust Street.

Washington St. is blocked off. Avoid the area.

