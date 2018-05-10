UPDATE: Multiple people emerge from building on Washington Street after SWAT team arrives in Davenport

Updated: Thu 6:21 AM, May 10, 2018

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UPDATE 6:19 a.m.: More people have emerged from the building.


UPDATE 6 a.m.: KWQC's Ashley Holden is watching the scene as it unfolds and says that people have started to emerge from a building.

Three people have emerged and have been coached by SWAT teams that are on scene. The three that have exited the building have been taken into custody.

Davenport police tell TV-6 the community needs to avoid the area at this time.





UPDATE 5:40 a.m.: Davenport police on the scene have told TV-6 that commuters should avoid the area.



ORIGINAL: There are several Davenport police vehicles with lights flashing on Washington Street in Davenport, south of W. Locust Street.

Washington St. is blocked off. Avoid the area.

 