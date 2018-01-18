Las Vegas gunman's remains have been cremated

Officials in Nevada have confirmed that the remains of the gunman in last year's Las Vegas shooting have been cremated.

Photo: Family Handout

Wednesday the Clark County Sheriff's Officer confirmed that the remains of Stephen Paddock are being delivered to his next of kin.

58 people were killed when Paddock opened fire into a crowd at an outdoor country music festival on the Las Vegas strip in October of 2017.

Police say at least 527 other people were wounded.

Officials say all 58 victims died from one to multiple gunshot wounds and have all been ruled homicides.

The coroner also confirmed the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.