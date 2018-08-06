Last of 9 defendants in Dubuque-based meth ring pleads guilty to federal charges

A Dubuque man on Monday pleaded guilty to federal charges involving the trafficking of several pounds of ice methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

41-year-old Samuel Taylor III was convicted of conspiracy to distrubute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

He was the last of nine defendants charged and convicted in the same criminal case involving distributing methamphetamine throughout Dubuque.

Prosecutors said in February 2017, Taylor bought multiple ounced of ice methamphetamine from another defendant in Cedar Rapids. The second defendant later delivered several more ounces of ice meth to Taylor, who was living with a third defendant in Dubuque.

Sometime in June 2017, the second defendant proposed mailing larger shipments of ice meth to the house and to pay for some of the shipments by wiring money through Western Union. Taylor agreed and had other defendants wire thousands of dollars in drug proceeds to Mexico. The other defendants would also sell the methThat activity continued until November 2017.

Police investigators twice served search warrants at two houses in Dubuque and found cash, guns, and meth.

Taylor faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years' imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,750,000 fine, and at least 5 years' supervised release following any imprisonment.

Also previously convicted in the case:

