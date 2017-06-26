Late-night fireworks anger neighbors across QC

The Fourth of July is still more than a week away, but some in the Quad Cities have already had enough of fireworks.

The City of Davenport on Sunday posted on its Facebook page a reminder to “Be a good neighbor and don't light off fireworks after 10 p.m.”

That lit the fuse on a torrent of upset comments, many complaining the 10 p.m. deadline in place for many nights is being ignored.

Cyndi Malin commented, “As I listen to those loud booms tonight before I have to be up at 515 to go to work I do wonder a few things --- who are these people? Don't they have things to do in the mornings?”

A new Iowa law that went into effect June 1 allows the sale of commercial fireworks statewide but gives local municipalities leeway to restrict their use.

Davenport and other communities have set daily stop times, but loud pops and crackles can often be heard long afterward – much to the ire of those nearby who would rather sleep than celebrate.

“All parents should take their woke and crying kids to the firework launcher's home(s) some random night and drop them off for an hour, and see how those fools like it,” commented David Wilkinson on the City of Davenport Facebook post.

Kayla Mason says fireworks should not be allowed on Sunday night because “Most people get up monday morning for work. ugh.”

Malin continued in her comment that people shooting fireworks late at night “must be those who have no regard for the community they live in” and says to them, “Thank you all for your week before the holiday patriotism and no sleep!”