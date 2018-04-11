Latest search for missing autistic teen in LaPorte City turns up nothing new

Another day of searching for a teenager who disappeared late Saturday night in LaPorte City in southern Black Hawk County has come up empty, at least so far on April 10.

Several dozen volunteer searchers get off a bus near LaPorte City. Authorities widened the search for a missing autistic teen a bit more on Wednesday, April 10, 2018, day three of the search for 16-year-old Jake Wilson. (Dave Franzman/KCRG-TV9)

But search organizers vowed on to keep looking and keep asking for volunteer help as needed.

Jake Wilson, 16, left his family home for a short walk to a nearby creek Saturday evening. No one has seen him since.

Wilson is autistic with, according to his family, the mind of an eight or nine-year-old child.

On day three of the search, authorities added a few new wrinkles. Somewhere between 300 and 400 people showed up to volunteer for the search.

For one, the call issued Monday for more volunteers with all-terrain or off-road utility vehicles produced results. About 100 such vehicles spread out to farm fields and woods farther away from LaPorte City than earlier searches.

Authorities sent some volunteer searchers by bus up to eight or nine miles away from the community.

At the same time, others were asked to walk arm-in-arm through nearby areas searched before to see if anything was missed.

Bruce Wilson from Denver was one of those on the buses going farther away than before. He's the missing teen's grandfather and described how the family is coping.

"It's on your mind constantly and you've got all sorts of things going through your mind. Why, what, and where. Then there's fear if it comes in," Wilson said.

Authorities say rather than scaling back after three days, the search is intensifying in some ways.

Groups connected with missing and exploited children have joined the effort. That includes the FBI, the Iowa DCI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Sheriff Tony Thompson says it is possible Wilson may have gotten into a vehicle with someone and left the area. But authorities have found no evidence that they've shared with the public. They also have no proof of any criminal activity.

Chris Brecher, LaPorte City Police Chief, says searchers are trying to account for Wilson's disability and the fact he is off his medication for three full days. Brecher says it's possible Wilson might try to hide from people looking for him if he thinks he's in trouble.

"A lot of autistics are attracted to flowing bodies of water, railroad tracks, nature trails--things that have consistency to them they can follow. We're using that information to delegate where we are sending out crews. That includes what gets checked twice, three times," he said.