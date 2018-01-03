Latter-Day Saints church leader dies

The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) says its church leader, Thomas S. Monson has died.

A statement posted on the church's verified Facebook page explains he "passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family."

The LDS Church, known by many as the Mormon Church, has nearly 16-million members around the world.

Monson became president of the church in 2008.

According to his church biography, he was born in Salt Lake City in 1927. He served in the U.S. Navy near the end of World War II and became a bishop at the age of 22.

Monson was 90-years-old.

