Laura’s Legacy concert returns to Rock Island

Schwiebert Riverfront Park filled with music Saturday for the 7th annual Laura’s Legacy Concert.

There was live music, food vendors and a raffle. Proceeds from the event go towards research for ALS.

Organizers say raising money for research is the only way to combat the devastating disease.

"My Aunt Laura lived for 3 years with ALS and there's no cure right now, so the best hope we have is to raise money to promote research and hope that one day they find a cure for ALS,” said Annika O’Melia, niece of the event honoree.

O’Melia’s Aunt Laura died from ALS in 2010. She says Laura’s Legacy and Rock Island Parks and Recreation have raised $73-thousand over the last six years for ALS research.