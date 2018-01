An Alvarado, Texas woman will spend up to ten years in prison for causing a deadly accident in downtown Davenport.

A judge handed the sentence to Lauria Kelly in Scott County court on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

Kelly was found guilty of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving. The accident happened last January at 2nd and Brady Streets. Kelly hit two cars stopped at a red light, killing 53-year old Cynthia Jones of Davenport.