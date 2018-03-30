Law enforcement agencies in the Quad Cities are seeking the public's help in finding wanted suspects

Local authorities are asking for the public's help in locating two men who are wanted out of Rock Island.

The first man, 27-year-old Tabius Alan Mayfield, is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Mayfield failed to report back to the county jail in Rock Island following a furlough. He's wanted for Flight to Avoid Confinement; Failure to Appear/Aggravated Battery.

Mayfield is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'11" and weighs 140-pounds.

The second man they are looking for is 19-year-old Dequavionn Messiah Triplett. Triplett is wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.

In January, Triplett is a registered sex offender who is not compliant and according to officials he failed to return to the county jail in Rock Island after a furlough. His original charge was robbery. He's wanted for Flight to Avoid Confinement.

Triplett is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. Triplett is approximately 5'11" and weighs 165-pounds.

If you have any information about the above's whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name.