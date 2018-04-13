DAY FIVE: Dive teams searching creek for missing La Porte City teen

Authorities began day five of the search for a La Porte City teen with a heavy focus on bodies of water.

Jake Wilson, 16, is on the autism spectrum and first went missing ‪on Saturday night‬ in La Porte City. His family said he was walking to nearby Wolf Creek.

During a midday news conference, La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher said kayakers were working their way down the creek, Thursday, marking log jams with GPS coordinates. Dive teams would return later that day to check in and around the river debris for the teen.

Hundreds of volunteers had been helping authorities in the search since Sunday but were told Wednesday evening they were no longer needed as efforts turned fo areas, like the creek, that required specialized training to investigate.

Chief Brecher hesitated to call the search for Wilson a recovery effort. He said there were too many unknowns to say for certain the boy was in a body of water like Wolf Creek or the Cedar River.

“We’re playing a lot of hypotheticals here," said the chief. "What if he did go in the water? What if he was taken? There are so many hypotheticals. So, you can’t necessarily call this a recovery.”

Local police, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, even federal authorities, have been looking into Wilson’s disappearance.

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said not much had changed on the investigation side of the case from the day prior. Law enforcement spent Wednesday canvassing neighborhoods and following up on 140 leads.

He said all possibilities, including criminal, were still on the table.

“I told you from the very beginning," said the sheriff, "we’re treating this as though it were a criminal situation so that we don’t misstep.”

Thompson said authorities had checked all the electronic information related to Wilson’s disappearance. That included surveillance video from the community, which Sheriff Thompson said had not caught sight of the teen.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Anyone with questions or information about Jake Wilson should call (319) 342-2232 or non-emergency dispatch at (319) 291-2515.

Watch the midday press conference below.

