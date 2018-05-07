Law enforcement to pay tribute at fallen Maine deputy's funeral

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, along with family and friends, are expected to converge for the funeral of a sheriff's deputy in Maine.

Cpl. Eugene Cole was the first officer to be killed in the line of duty in Maine in early 30 years when he was killed early on April 25 in Norridgewock.

The 61-year-old Cole was described as a model public servant and was praised for his ability to defuse tense situations. His funeral is being held Monday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

His death sparked a massive manhunt that ended on the fourth day with the arrest of 29-year-old John Williams. It's unclear what happened in the encounter in which he was killed; police haven't provided a motive.