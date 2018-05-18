House Farm Bill collapses, local farmer weighs in

A massive farm bill failed in the House of Representatives today. Republicans were unable to shore up support from their conservative members. The vote failed 198-213, with 30 Republicans joining 183 Democrats to defeat the bill. With much controversy surrounding the farm bill, farmers say it's not time to hit the panic button just yet, due to controversial efforts to also pass the immigration bill.

For longtime farmer Robb Ewoldt, previous farm bills have always been a safety net, it provides farmers with some insurance subsidies they need when a drought comes around, so it'll cover crops like soybeans, and corn.

"It's a way for the country to have food safety," said Ewoldt. "It's very important for agriculture, it's a safety net that we need in tough times."

With the more recent bill not passing this time, it's not a big issue, for Ewoldt just yet. "As a farmer, I'm not too concerned because in the past farm bills have been extended or they make the new farm bills retroactive," he said.

The bill was a controversial topic because it proposes new, stricter work rules for most able-bodied adults in the snap or food stamp assistance program. The program provides an average of $125 per month in grocery money to over 40 million people. The bill would of have required adults to have to spend 20 hours per week either working or participating in a state-run training program as a condition to receive benefits, if all children in the home are over the age of 6.

"If we need to have those two things coupled together and it's very important to have food security and that's what it means to have the snap program for some people then I think we need to have it in there," Ewoldt said.

But that particular component proved to be an unpopular component of the bill, especially for anti-hunger reps in the QC, who felt the language was one-sided.

"I think it's really important that the farm bill remain bipartisan and so I'm glad the house rejected that partisan approach and look forward to the Senate working together in a bipartisan way," said President and CEO of Riverbend Foodbank, Mike Miller