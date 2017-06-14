Law professor named to lead Iowa Human Services Department

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday she will appoint Jerry Foxhoven as the new director of Iowa Department of Human Service. He will replace Charles Palmer, who announced his retirement last month.

The department has been scrutinized for months over its handling of child abuse cases, particularly cases involving the deaths of two teenage girls.

Foxhoven, 64, began practicing law in 1977 until 2000 when he became the administrator for the Iowa Child Advocacy Board. While in this position, he was also the director of both Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and Iowa Citizen Foster Care Review Board programs; two child welfare advocacy programs.

In 2006, Foxhoven became the director of the Joan & Lyle Middleton Center for Children's Rights. During this position, he also instructed juvenile law at Drake Law School.

Foxhoven has held over 15 leadership roles in child protection and earned more than 10 awards for his work.