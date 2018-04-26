Lawyer: President Trump ready for role in raids' evidence review

The Latest on maneuvers by lawyers trying to negotiate who will get to view materials seized in April 9 raids on the home and office of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer (all times local):

Photo: CNN

11:30 a.m.

Federal prosecutors are now fully behind the appointment of a neutral special master to decide what materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer should be shielded by attorney-client privilege.

Prosecutors notified U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Thursday of their position ahead of a noon hearing on the matter.

They say Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, wants to screen all materials seized in the April 9 raids on his home and office before prosecutors are able to view them as part of a criminal fraud investigation.

Prosecutors say probably not much is protected by attorney-client privilege given public comments made by Trump and Fox News personality Sean Hannity, two of Cohen's three clients.

They note that Hannity said Cohen never represented him and Trump said Cohen did "a tiny, tiny little fraction" of his legal work.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump will be back in court Thursday as part of his attempt to limit investigators' access to records the FBI seized from his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

A judge in New York scheduled a noon conference to discuss electronic files and communications seized from Cohen's home and office April 9 as part of an investigation of his personal business dealings.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood is overseeing a process for determining which of the files are covered by attorney-client privilege.

Trump's lawyer, Joanna Hendon, said the president is willing to get involved personally in the review.

"Our client will make himself available, as needed, to aid in our privilege review on his behalf," Hendon told Wood in a letter Wednesday.

Prosecutors involved in the criminal investigation were delayed from examining the materials seized from Cohen when his lawyers came to court to insist upon a role in deciding which documents should stay confidential. Hendon has insisted that the president, as a client of Cohen, has a vital role in the process.

Cohen was expected to be at Thursday's hearing.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization also want a role in reviewing any documents pertaining to work Cohen did for the company.

The judge has indicated she is likely to appoint a neutral attorney known as a special master to help decide what is subject to the privilege. Ultimately, the judge can rule in any unresolved disputes.