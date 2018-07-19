Lay's to release eight new flavors for its "Taste of America" series

Deep dish pizza, crab spice and pimento cheese, sounds like an eclectic menu at a restaurant.

But those flavors are all available on one aisle in the grocery store, the chip aisle.

Lay's is releasing eight new potato chip flavors, the most the company has ever released at the same time.

The new "Tastes of America" flavors showcase local cuisines across the nation.

Some of the other flavors are cajun spice, chili con queso, fried pickles with ranch, New England lobster roll and sweet Thai chili.

They'll be in grocery stores July 30 through September 23. But the catch is the flavors will only be available in the regions they represent.

You can buy all eight flavors on the company's website.