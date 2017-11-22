UPDATED: LeClaire Police searching for missing teen

UPDATE: Authorities say the teen has been located safe in East Peoria.

LeClaire first responders began their search Wednesday afternoon, which included sending crews to the riverfront. They received a call from East Peoria authorities that Hintermeister had been found there.

Police say Hintermeister is being reunited with family.

EARLIER: Officials in LeClaire are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Police say they are concerned for the well-being of 13-year-old Payton Hintermeister. The teen is described as 5'9" and 145 lbs. with dark hair and brown/hazel eyes. Police say Hintermeister was last seen on Wednesday, November 22nd in LeClaire wearing a black sweatshirt, gray pants, and black shoes.

Please contact the LeClaire Police Department if you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts. 563-289-4242 ext. 1