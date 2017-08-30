Lead(h)er celebrates more than 100 matches with a party

More than 100 women in the Quad Cities are now engaged in a mentoring relationship with experienced local professionals as part of Lead(h)er’s signature program, Strike a Match.

Lead(h)er will celebrate its success with a birthday party tonight.

The nonprofit launched the Strike a Match program last fall with a goal to match 100 young women with professionals in one year. The program is open to all women in the Quad-Cities area.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have crossed this threshold, especially ahead of our target date,” said Sarah Stevens, executive director of Lead(h)er. “Through their participation in Strike a Match, these 100 women are now enabled to build networks that are both supportive and empowering. As a result, they are connected with local leaders across professional sectors and corporate affiliations, creating a more vibrant, connected Quad Cities workforce.”

To celebrate this milestone and the organization’s first year of matching, Lead(h)er will hold a birthday party on Wednesday night.

“There are already many wonderful networking opportunities and groups out there, but I appreciate what Lead(h)er has uniquely done to facilitate these one-on-one, long-term relationships,” said Aleeza Singh, senior financial advisor with the Singh Group at Merrill Lynch. “Hats off to the entire team at Lead(h)er for perceiving the demand for a mentorship exchange and providing such a great resource to local leaders and professionals. I love spending time with Danell, my mentee, and we both learn so much from one another.”

