Lead(h)er celebrates one year mentoring women

Over the past year, more than 120 women have been mentored through

Lead(h)er .

The initiative was started last year by founder Melissa Pepper. The program has been life-changing for people like Tiffany Jones.

“Without it I’d seriously be lost,” she said.

Jones is finishing up her master’s degree in human resources management. She set to graduate in December, but a year ago, she could not tell you what she wanted to do.

“I’m undecided, I need help,” she recalled feeling when she met Pepper at Upper Iowa University.

“[Pepper] was mentioning that she was a part of a program that mentored women,” Jones said.

She signed up for Lead(h)er’s free mentor service looking to "Strike a Match," the program used to match mentors with mentees.

Jones found Kirby Vinkey, a member relations manager with MRA. Vinkey helped Jones find the confidence she needed.

“When I started at the [Isle] hotel I was the hotel operator,” Jones said. “After being with Kirby, she encouraged me to go out and network. I started going to HR association meetings.”

This move changed her future.

“I actually ran into my own HR department from work and they found out what my major was and was like, ‘you need to be in our department,’ so she got me promoted at my job where I’m at now,” Jones said.

It is exactly what Melissa Pepper envisioned when she founded the organization last year.

“Women have gotten promotions because of the work that they're doing here and more women are serving on non-profit boards because of the impact that their mentor has had on their lives,” Pepper said.

Now Lead(h)er is hoping to expand its impact in the Quad Cities partnering with four local nonprofits – The Girl Scouts, Family Resources, Dress for Success and another that has not yet been announced.

“So in the first year you're just going to get all of that one-on-one mentoring magic,” said Executive Director of Lead(h)er Sarah Stevens. “So then in the second year that's when we're going to ask them to be exposed to these other opportunities and give back to their community.”

Jones did not sign up under this part of the program, but she has already found her own way to give back.

“The opportunity to me has now been presented to be a mentor, so I’m anxious to get my first mentee and show them everything that was shown to me,” she said.

As for new mentees, they will be asked to volunteer 10 hours during their second year in the Lead(h)er program.