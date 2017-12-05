DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - UPDATE: Officials say two are dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a pipeline explosion near Dixon, Ill. It happened Tuesday morning, Dec. 5, 2017, as they were doing tiling work in the field.
Watch live as the Lee County Sheriff's Office holds a briefing on a deadly explosion near Dixon, Illinois.
Lee Co. Sheriff says two dead in pipeline explosion near Dixon, Ill.
