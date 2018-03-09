Lee County Sheriff looking for suspect in rural St. Paul, Iowa home invasion

Sheriff's officials are looking for a man they say broke into home in rural St. Paul, Iowa and threatened a family with a knife. The incident happened in the 1400 block of 210th Ave., on Friday, March 9, around 1:42 a.m.

According to the report, the man woke up the residents of the home and demanded money while brandishing a knife. The homeowner told police he was able to defend himself and his wife and disarm the intruder. The intruder them fled to a pickup truck that was waiting in the driveway. The homeowner says the truck drove away immediately as though someone was waiting in it as a get-away-driver.

The truck is described as a single cab pickup with a decal in the rear window. The intruder was described as being 5'10" to 6" tall and wearing a dark hoodie. Officials say intruder received injuries to his face from the homeowner.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 319-372-1152 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-382-8900.