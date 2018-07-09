Lee County officials investigating after cars are broken into, reminding residents to lock vehicles

Officials in Lee County are investigating after receiving multiple reports of cars being broken into.

The sheriff's department posted to its Facebook page Sunday saying the break-ins occurred in the areas of Rt. 30, Locust Road and Willow Creek Road.

Officials say entry was made into unlocked vehicles both inside and outside of garages.

Anyone with information contact Dep. Kellen or Det. Miller (815)284-6631.

REMINDER- Keep all doors locked and purses/ money inside your house. Watch for suspicious vehicles and report them as soon as you can. If you do fall victim to this do not touch door. Stay away from car until we can collect evidence.