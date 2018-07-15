Leftover JDC food donated to Quad Cities nonprofit

The end of the John Deere Classic comes with a special donation for a Quad Cities non-profit.

Spectrum Catering donated leftover food from the big event. That included dozens of boxes of asparagus, some eggs, and brownies. Churches United was the recipient. The donated food was distributed to the Women and Children's Domestic Violence Shelter and the Salvation Army.

"We appreciate the people from John Deere Classic reaching out to use to help to move our ministry forward," Dr. Melvin Grimes, Executive Director of Churches United, said. "Thank you, QC for your support. It means a lot."

Churches United says that the donation will feed dozens of people and will last just a short time. The Salvation Army alone feeds about 200 people a week.

Spectrum Catering donates its leftover food every year after the classic is over.