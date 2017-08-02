Leftover opioids are a common dilemma for surgery patients

A study suggests many surgery patients often end up with leftover opioid painkillers and store the remaining pills improperly at home.



Researchers say the results raise concerns about overprescribing addictive painkillers that could end in the wrong hands.



Authorities say opioid painkillers should be stored in their original packaging and locked inside a cabinet. Some drugstores collect unused medications. People can also take leftovers to hospital pharmacies or police stations.



The Drug Enforcement Administration has a website that lists disposal locations by zip code.



The Food and Drug Administration lists opioids that can be flushed down the toilet although some states have bans.



The study was published Wednesday in JAMA Surgery.