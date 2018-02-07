Lenovo recalls ThinkPad Laptops due to fire hazard

Lenovo is recalling ThinkPad Laptops due to a fire hazard. According to the consumer product safety commission, Lenovo is recalling more than 78,000 laptops.

The recall involves 14-inch Thinkpad X1 Carbon 5th Generation Laptops sold from December 2016 through October 2017.

The issue stems from an unfastened screw that can damage the battery, causing it to overheat and potentially catch fire.

If you suspect you have one of the recalled laptops, you should stop using it immediately.

You can find the manufacturing date codes on the bottom of the laptop and visit the Lenovo recall website to learn more.

So far, there have been no reports of incidents in the United States.