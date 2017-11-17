Leonid Meteor Shower To Peak Tonight & This Weekend

The Leonid meteor shower is peaking right now. Meteors will originate from Leo the Lion constellation. Don't get too excited, our weather isn't going to cooperate, at least tonight. Due to the new moon cycle conditions were primed this year for a good viewing, but again our weather is putting a damper on it.

While it isn't the most active shower anywhere between 10-15 meteors per hour are likely. The Leonids happen every every, but vary in intensity. This is because the Earth passes through the debris tail of the Tempel-Tuttle comet. Typically it will peak every 33 years, which also happens to be the same amount of time it take the comet to orbit the sun.