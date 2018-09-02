Letters promoting death of 'diseased, homeless, and addicts' investigated by Davenport police

A nearly 200-word letter found throughout the Hilltop neighborhood of Davenport has prompted an investigation by Davenport Police.

"The tone of it is very concerning," Jay Santana said. Santana reported the nearly 100 letters he found to police on Friday, August, 31.

"I am alarmed and a bit disgusted that an individual would take it upon him or herself to decide that “the diseased, homeless, and addicts. . . “ are “vermin” that must be killed via the proposed vigilante justice set forth in the missive," Santana said in a Facebook post that had been shared nearly 300 times since being posted.

The letter reads, in part, "the city of Davenport has been infested with the diseased. The homeless, the addicts, the gang members and the like need to disappear permanently from our world." It goes on to say "The city of Davenport will soon bear witness to the to the swift and bloody hands of the Night Lion's justice."

"Davenport is home," Santana said reacting to the threat in the letter. "This is where I live. This is where I work. This is the community I am involved in and care about. I don't want to someone threatening violence against the community I work with, the homeless population. Things like that."

Santana said he counted close to 100 letters posted to business doors and street poles throughout the Hilltop neighborhood.

"I was physically ill. It is that disturbing," Rev. Rich Hendricks with Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities said.

Hendricks read the "vile letter" to his members during service Sunday morning. He believes the letters could serve a purpose.

"A wake-up call for us to stop looking down on anyone as other," Hendricks said. "There is no subhuman. There is only one human race. We are all human and anyone's death diminishes me."

The letter contains a direct message to the Davenport Police Department and city officials.

"Ther vermin bodies will pile up, and the police, and the mayor, and all the other incompetent fools who run this city will be left scratching their heads, wondering why it took so long for this bloodbath to commence." The letter ends with "the Night Lion's gun is loaded, ready to go. The question is, are you?"

Davenport Police said it is aware of the letters and an investigation is underway. In an email sent to the Director of Operations at Humility of Mary in Davenport, Police Chief Paul Sikorski said: "we are looking into its origin and if any criminal charges are applicable for this type of incident." TV6 News was cc'd on the original email sent from Humility of Mary's to the chief and other elected officials.

Humility of Mary would not do an on-camera interview citing fear but did tell TV6 it is increasing security.

"It is concerning to think that people who are going to have a hot meal or pick up clothes or whatever are in danger," Santana said.

"I am praying for this person because I know this person can turn their life around," Hendricks said, ending his interview.

Anyone with information about the letters is asked to call Davenport Police.

