Galva Arts Council raises money for concert series

The Galva Arts Council is working to raise money for the Levitt AMP Galva Concert Series this summer.

In January the council received a grant from the Levitt Foundation.

The foundation matches grants up to $25,000 to run a concert series for 10 weeks. This will be an outdoor concert series in the summer.

The weekend of Feb. 24 the council is partnering with Bishop Hill Bakery and Eatery to make pizzas and deliver them door-to-door.

A Facebook post for the fundraiser explains people can order a 9" Double Cheese or Sausage Focaccia Pizza for $15 or more donation per pizza.

The post says deliveries will be made to the towns of Galva, Cambridge and Kewanee starting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Orders for up to 60 pizzas will be taken until noon Feb. 21.

To order you can call (309)644-2542 or email T.Campbell315@comcast.net. You can also order through Facebook or in person at Bishop Hill Bakery and Eatery during business hours.