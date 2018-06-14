Liam Wilcox retires flags, surprised by Gov. Rauner

Liam Willcox is continuing to honor our country and area veterans. Today he replaced 100 flags with the Moline VFW 2153 at Wendt funeral home.

Liam was surprised by Governor Bruce Rauner who helped him change the 100th flag.

Willcox has been replacing worn out flags around the Quad Cities. Wilcox said the idea for his "Flag Restoration Project" began back in August after a veteran spoke at his school's assembly.

"A veteran came and explained to us the rules and how flags should be treated," Willcox said. "It didn't really mean anything to me at first but then after a while I started seeing more and more flags starting to deteriorate and they were ripping."

In the past, Liam received a letter from President Donald Trump recognizing his service to the community. Also inside, the flag from the Eisenhower building and a copy of the declaration of Flag Day as June 14th.

71st District Representative Tony McCombie presented Liam and his project to the house floor while in session and she gave him a flag flown over the capital building in his name. Liam also revived a total of 22 donated flags from representatives.