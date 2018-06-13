Libertarian Party selects Lynne Gentry as Lieutenant Governor nominee

The Libertarian Party of Iowa chose Lynne Gentry as their nominee for Lieutenant Governor on June 9 during a nominating convention.

The Calhoun County native has been active in the Libertarian Party since 2009.

“We want to focus on living our state’s motto not just looking at it on our flag.” Gentry said.

Gentry has previously served on the Executive Committee as the representative for Congressional District 4.

On June 5 Jake Porter won the Libertarian primary for Iowa Governor.

Porter is a business consultant in Council Bluffs and had 54 percent of the vote.

The Libertarian Party of Iowa has over 10,000 registered voters in the state.