Liberty High School closed for threat

All classes and activities at Liberty High School in North Liberty are cancelled Friday due to a threat to student safety. The district says law enforcement received a threat late on Thursday.

The district released this alert on its website on Friday morning:

"School is canceled at Liberty High School today, Friday, November 17, 2017. Students and staff should not report to campus. Law enforcement received a credible threat to "shoot up the school" late yesterday evening including references to individual students. The investigation continued throughout the night and is unresolved this morning. To ensure the safety of students and staff, all classes and activities have been canceled today at Liberty High School. Classes at all other schools in the district will be held as normal."