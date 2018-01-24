Libyan authorities say two car bombs have left at least 30 dead, dozens injured - UPDATE

UPDATE: Libyan authorities say the death toll in a twin car bombing near a mosque in a residential area of the eastern city of Benghazi has risen to 33.

Local health official Hani Belras Ali said on Wednesday that 47 people were also wounded in the Tuesday night attack in the Salmani neighborhood. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Benghazi police say the attackers timed the second bomb to go off as residents and medics gathered to evacuate the wounded from the first blast, aiming to cause a maximum of casualties.

The United Nations has condemned the bombings, saying that direct or indiscriminate attacks on civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitute war crimes.

ORIGINAL: Libyan authorities say twin car bombs have exploded as people left a mosque in a residential area of the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, killing 27 and wounding over 30.

A spokesman for military and police forces in Benghazi says the first explosion in the Salmani neighborhood took place around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Capt. Tarek Alkharraz says the second went off a half hour later as residents and medics gathered to evacuate the wounded.

Local health official Hani Belras Ali says 27 people died and 32 were wounded.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombings.

The United Nations condemned the attack on social media, saying that direct or indiscriminate attacks on civilians are prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitute war crimes.