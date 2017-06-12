Life Jackets offered after drowning in Moline

A Quad City college student is taking action to prevent drowning after a father died while trying to save his son, who fell off a dock into the Mississippi River last week.

Olivia Ray was out jogging by the river in Moline when she saw the rescue boats recovering the body of 25-year-old Malik Williams. He died trying to save his boy. Neither of them was wearing a life jacket and Malik could not swim.

Ray said she went home and researched the situation and decided to take action. She has attached life jackets to the dock for anyone to use.

"Especially here in the Mississippi, people often underestimate, um you know, the depth and the current and as a lot of people are at the docks fishing, it would be really nice to have life vests at the dock. So that's why I decided to build a place for the life vests, really," said Ray.

The back of the jackets read: "Please return to the rack when finished using. Help save others from drowning!"

Services will be held for Malik Williams on Wed. Jun 14, 2017. His son was safely rescued by a bystander.