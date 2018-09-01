WATCH LIVE: Life of John McCain celebrated in national memorial service

The Latest on the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local):

9:26 a.m.

John McCain's casket has arrived at Washington National Cathedral for a memorial service where two former presidents — George W. Bush and Barack Obama — are among the scheduled speakers.

Saturday's service is the last event in Washington for the late Arizona senator. He'll be buried Sunday at his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

___

9:03 a.m.

John McCain's procession has made a stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the way to his service at Washington National Cathedral, and his wife, Cindy, has placed a wreath on the memorial.

She was accompanied by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general who's President Donald Trump's chief of staff.

John McCain was a decorated veteran who was held for more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. He refused early release.

At the cathedral, two former presidents, a pre-eminent diplomat and a former Senate colleague are among the speakers on the schedule.

Saturday's service is the last for McCain in Washington. He'll be buried Sunday at his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

___

8:50 a.m.

Mourners are arriving at Washington National Cathedral for a memorial service for the late Sen. John McCain.

The invitation-only crowd began lining up to enter more than two hours before the formal funeral for the six-term senator, and began taking their seats under the building's soaring arches and stained glass windows.

Music played as the crowd filed in.

McCain asked former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush to speak at the service to highlight the bridge-building that McCain espoused.

Obama and Bush defeated McCain's bids for the nation's highest office.

McCain died Aug. 25 at age 81.

Saturday's service is the last for McCain in Washington. He'll be buried Sunday at his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

___

8:40 a.m.

John McCain's procession has left the U.S. Capitol and is making its way to Washington National Cathedral, where former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are among the speakers who will pay tribute to the late Arizona senator.

McCain's casket had remained overnight in the Capitol rotunda, where thousands of mourners had filed past on the day before to say goodbye as McCain lay in state.

McCain's procession will come near the White House as it travels from the Capitol to the cathedral. It will pass the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where McCain's wife, Cindy, plans to lay a wreath.

McCain is a decorated veteran who was held for more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

___

7:55 a.m.

It's an interesting list of pallbearers who are set to serve at John McCain's memorial service at Washington National Cathedral.

It includes actor Warren Beatty and a Russian dissident, Vladimir Kara-Murza. There's also former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, FedEx founder Fred Smith and billionaire investor Ronald Perelman.

Several current and former senators also are on tap as pallbearers for the Arizona Republican who died of brain cancer on Aug. 25 at age 81.

___

7:25 a.m.

Two former presidents, a pre-eminent diplomat and a former Senate colleague are among the speakers on the schedule for Saturday's memorial service for John McCain at Washington National Cathedral.

Tributes to the late Republican senator from Arizona will come from ex-Presidents Barack Obama, a Democrat who defeated McCain in the 2008 White House race, and George W. Bush, who won the 2000 GOP nomination over McCain.

Also on the speakers' list are former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman and daughter Meghan McCain.

McCain died of brain cancer on Aug. 25 at age 81.

___

12:35 a.m.

John McCain is set to receive a final presidential farewell, but just not from the current president.

At the late senator's request, former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will be among the speakers a service Saturday at Washington National Cathedral.

President Donald Trump was told to stay away from all events during McCain's five-day, cross-country funeral procession.

Before McCain's procession arrives at the cathedral, it will pass the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where McCain's wife, Cindy, is expected to lay a wreath. McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

The Arizona senator is to be buried Sunday in a private ceremony at his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

He died of brain cancer on Aug. 25 at age 81.