Lifeguards save young boy at Columbus Junction pool

Two high school girls rescued a 5-year-old who was nearly drowning at a Columbus Junction pool on Wednesday.

In their first week as lifeguards, Michelle Diaz and Aubrey Duncin changed a 5-year-old boy's life forever. "When it does happen you have to be prepared you have to be paying attention because it can happen anywhere, at anytime," said Duncin, "Just thinking about the worst helps prevent it and it keeps us alert."

Diaz asked a nearby kid to tap on the boy after noticing he was floating and unresponsive. That's when Duncin took action and jumped into the water. Diaz, who followed in the rescue from across the pool, said that her training and adrenaline kicked in.



"I don't even remember how I got down from the stand and getting over there. I just remember blowing my whistle and being there."

The community is relieved, and proud of their young heroes. The two said that throughout the rest of the day, people would stop by to see how they were handling everything. "News travel fast, and that's a good thing around here," said Diaz, "Everybody knows everybody and everybody knows how to help everybody."

The first responders had nothing but respect for the quick reaction the lifeguards had. While they, and the Columbus Junction community, praised the girls for their bravery, Diaz and Duncin were just happy to be surrounded by the support.

Duncin said, "It's really touching knowing that we have all these people in the community that can come together and work as a team and save someone's life. It's a good feeling and it should make everyone in this community feel safe. It's something I'm proud to be a part of."