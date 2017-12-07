Light Snow Friday Night

A quick moving, but potent system will track through the midwest Friday night. This will bring a 3 to 4 hour window for accumulating snow. Right now the best chances for snow will be NE of the Quad Cities as the storm system tracks over eastern Wisconsin and NE Illinois.

Timing will be after sunset on Friday and wrap up before sunrise on Saturday. The QC metro will likely pick up a dusting at best while some areas pick up an inch NE of the QC. This will be our first chance at a decent accumulating snow. On average we typically pickup our first inch in the QC by December 5th so this would be right around normal.