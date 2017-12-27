Light Snow On The Way Tonight

A quick moving system will bring 1"-2" of snow for areas along and north of I-80. Due to very cold temperatures the snow will be very dry and fluffy leading to higher snowfall amounts than what models are projecting. Areas south of I-80 will pick up a dusting to an inch with lighter amounts the more south you go.

Since this will be an overnight event (11PM-4AM) roads will be slippery on Thursday morning. Another system will arrive across the midwest Friday night bringing another round of accumulating snow south of I-80.