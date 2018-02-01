Light Snow This Weekend?

With arctic air settling in today and continuing into the weekend any system that strolls into the Midwest will produce snow. This first system will arrive Saturday.

While it may not be impressive, it will be the first significant snow we've had our snow in December. In January we only picked up 2.2" with the heaviest snow being January 15th of 0.9".

Right now we are looking Saturday night into Sunday for 1"-2" for areas along and north of highway 30 and light amounts south of I-80. While it might not be enough to shovel it could make roads slick briefly this weekend.

A more significant snow is possible next Tuesday and is the next time frame we are keeping an eye on.