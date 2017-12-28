Light Snow Today With Low Visibility North Of I-80 Possible

A light snow event is ongoing across the upper midwest this morning with a dusting to half inch of snow already on the ground. Another round of snow is likely this morning into early afternoon. The next round will take aim at areas north of I-80 and possibly be strong enough to drop visibility to less than a half mile.

While there may be periods of heavier snow amounts will generally be less than an inch and winds will be light enough to not warrant a winter weather advisory. All that being said roads could become slick in spots by this evening. Another half to full inch of snow is likely north of I-80 by this evening and with a dusting possible south.

If this isn't enough, another round of snow is likely on Friday greater accumulations possible. However, the bigger story will be the arctic air that follows for the weekend with many of us starting the New Year below zero.