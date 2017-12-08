Light snow is still on tap late tonight into early Saturday. The track has shifted a little east meaning our viewing area will likely see a dusting at most. There is still some wiggle room, but in terms of major snow and headaches, this will not be the case.
The weather pattern will remain active next week with more snow chances by Monday/Tuesday.
Light Snow Tonight
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Fri 3:12 AM, Dec 08, 2017
