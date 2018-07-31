Light showing both red and green confuses Davenport drivers

Kathy Huston immediately knew something was amiss Sunday as she approached the intersection of West Kimberly and Hillandale Roads.

“When we topped the hill it was very confusing looking forward,” Huston said.

“Two lanes of stopped traffic in all four directions.”

Huston thought an accident must be to blame for the hesitation and backup until she saw the signal.

“I noticed the traffic light was green and flashing red at the same time.”

Davenport Police report there was an issue with the light Sunday at around 1 p.m. and the city electrician was notified to correct the problem.

Huston says by the time she encountered the malfunction at around 1:50 p.m. drivers appeared to be following Davenport Police protocol in such a situation: Treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Drivers reacting differently in situations like this has caused so many accidents in Michigan that earlier this year the state passed a law mandating drivers treat malfunctioning or non-working lights as four-way stops.

State Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, drafted the bill explaining, “it can be dangerous if two drivers have different expectations when approaching an intersection where the traffic light is out.. if one driver thinks everyone is stopping and another driver thinks he has the right of way, that’s a recipe for disaster.”

Sunday in west Davenport, Huston says orderly drivers carried the day.

“Everyone was polite and took turns! Luckily!”