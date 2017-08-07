Lightning bolt strike captured on camera in Texas

A man in San Antonio recorded a lightning strike on his cell phone camera and it took him by surprise.

"Oh, did I get that?"

Chris Alderete was rolling when suddenly he heard a loud boom and an explosive bolt of lightning in front of him.

In the video, the flash was so bright, it looked like it nearly hit him. But when you take a closer look, it actually hit across the street.

Alderete says he just wanted to shoot the lightning storm and never thought it might shoot back.

There were no reports of injuries; just one very shaken photographer.