Lightning strike sets Illinois tree aglow

Alex Hagg could not believe his eyes as he was traveling down Baseline Road on Wednesday morning.

“There was a violent thunderstorm around 6 a.m. (Wednesday),” Hagg said. “At around 9 a.m., we saw this tree on the side of the road smoldering.”

Hagg estimates the tree had been struck three hours before he saw it, yet it was still glowing bright red.

The glow is clearly visible in Hagg’s photo, which he estimates he took from 30 yards away.

A bolt of lightning can reach temperatures as high as 53,540 degrees Fahrenheit and, according to National Geographic, lightning “can heat the air around it to temperatures five times hotter than the sun’s surface.”

Hagg’s never seen anything like it.

“It was a spectacle. Other cars stopping to see it as well.”