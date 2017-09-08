Limited screening of the beginning of the Lutheran Church coming to the Quad Cities

A movie about the beginning of the Lutheran Church will have a limited screening in the Quad Cities.

The new movie called ‘A Return to Grace: Luther’s Life and Legacy’ will be shown at the Regal Cinema in Moline on Wednesday, September 27th at 7:30 p.m.

The movie was created as a part of a world-wide recognition of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, which was notably started by Martin Luther in Germany in 1517.

The screening is being hosted by Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Davenport, and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Moline.

About the film:

500 years ago, Martin Luther triggered a seismic upheaval that rocked the western world —with an impact that continues to reverberate to this day. This entertaining new film follows the great adventure story of Luther’s life, packed with political intrigue, kidnappings, secret hideouts, and life-or-death showdowns. Filmed in historic locations across Europe, this movie brings Luther’s story to life with exquisite attention to detail.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $12. The deadline to reserve tickets is September 19th.

