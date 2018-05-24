Lindsay Park Yacht Club elects first female Commodore

Davenport resident Christy Ellenberg has been elected the first female Commodore in the 131-year history of the Lindsay Park Yacht Club.

Ellenberg and her family have been members of the Lindsay Park Yacht Club for 16 years. Her husband, Terry, is also on the board. They have 5 children and 10 grandchildren.

LPYC is one of the oldest yacht clubs on the Mississippi River and is located near mile marker 484 RDB, the heart of the metropolitan Quad Cities area. The objectives of the "Club" are promotion and enhancement of navigation, interest in boating and similar sports, marine safety, preservation of the beauty of the Mississippi River, its tributaries and environment together with fostering fellowship among club members and their families.