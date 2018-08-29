Line of shoppers expected for Davenport H&M opening Thursday

The new H&M store at NorthPark Mall opens Thursday at noon, but shoppers are expected to start lining up four hours before then.

NorthPark will open early at 8 a.m. to accommodate the anticipated crowd.

H&M is a Swedish clothing-retail company with a passionate following among fashion-minded shoppers on a budget.

Early-bird Quad City fans on Thursday will be hoping to win one of a limited number of prizes such as an H&M Fashion Pass valued up to $500.

“H&M is one of the largest and most anticipated openings we’ve had at NorthPark in several years, and we’re prepared for an opening-day crowd,” said Laura Crossman, marketing manager for NorthPark Mall.