Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41

The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

The group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, "Hybrid Theory," and then another 4 million with 2003's multiplatinum "Meteora." Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.

Bennington, who sported piercings and tattoos, struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.

If you or someone you care about is having suicidal thoughts, help is always available. Contact any of the numbers below for confidential support. If you're experiencing a suicide related emergency, call 911.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-784-2433

National suicide text-line: 1-800-799-4889

Robert Young 24/7 Crisis Line, Moline: (309) 779-2999

Genesis Community 24/7 Crisis Line: (563) 421-2975

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY: 800-799-4889

Visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website for a chat line.

You can also visit both the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website and Suicide.org for more information on specific resources for Veterans, LGBTQ+, Spanish speakers, and more.