Lion Bridge Brewing Company starts canning their beer

According to the Brewers Association, nearly 79,000 barrels of craft beer are made in Iowa every year. That comes out to more than a gallon for each adult in Iowa over 21 and in Cedar Rapids one local brewery is looking to produce even more beer of their own.

Canning craft beer is the newest way Lion Bridge Brewing Company founder Quinton McClain is moving his business forward.

"We brought the canning line in about three weeks ago," said McClain. "We've been doing it all week."

To get to this point McClain will tell you wasn't easy or cheap. And it has taken more than hard work and money to get their new canning machine up and running.

"It's tough, and the days are long," said McClain.

With the addition of adding the canning process, McClain has big goals as it is his hope that it doubles his business. The cans themselves will end up in area grocery stores.

