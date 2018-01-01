Detroit Lions fire coach Jim Caldwell after missing playoffs

Updated: Mon 2:58 PM, Jan 01, 2018

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Jim Caldwell may have been the Detroit Lions’ most successful coach in the Super Bowl era.

That was not enough to save his job.

The Lions fired Caldwell on Monday after a season in which the team raised hopes before fading and missing the playoffs.

A person familiar with the team’s coaching search says Detroit defensive coordinator Teryl Austin will interview for the job Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not identified any candidates. Austin has interviewed with many NFL teams in recent years.

Caldwell was 36-28 in four seasons and 0-2 in two postseasons with the Lions.

