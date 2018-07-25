Liquid water lake found on Mars

According to a new study, scientists have found indications of a lake of liquid water beneath the surface of Mars.

Researchers from the Italian Space Agency say they used radar to detect the lake under the planet's southern polar ice cap.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal "Science."

Readings indicate the lake was about twelve and a half miles across and nearly a mile below the planet's surface.

Given its location, the lake would be below water's freezing point, but the presence of certain salts in the water could help it to remain liquid.

There have been small indications of water on Mars before, but the researchers say this is the first evidence of stable bodies of water.

However, other experts have yet to confirm the study's findings.