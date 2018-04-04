List shows where states rank on a level of stress

We all have stresses in our lives, but some places are more prone to angst than others.

Louisiana tops the list of America's most stressed states according to the financial website WalletHub.

New Mexico, West Virginia, Mississippi and Nevada round out the top five.

Researchers based their rankings on everything from work hours and commute times, to personal bankruptcy rates and quality of sleep.

Minnesota takes the prize for the least stressed state along with North Dakota, Utah, Iowa and South Dakota.

